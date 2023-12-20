Aurora Expeditions & Eyesea to Measure Pollution in Most Remote Locations

[By: Aurora Expeditions]

Aurora Expeditions, a leading expedition cruise company renowned for its voyages to the world's most remote and captivating destinations, has announced its partnership with Eyesea, a prominent marine pollution mapping organization. This groundbreaking alliance marks a significant step towards the shared goal of preserving our planet's precious oceans and raising awareness about the importance of sustainable maritime practices.

Eyesea’s primary mission is to develop tech-based tools to combat coastal and marine pollution and to provide advanced pollution management tools on shore and within the maritime industry. This partnership will see Aurora Expeditions joining Eyesea as a member, and working closely on several joint initiatives, including testing Eyesea’s mapping technology and incorporating the use of Eyesea's reporting app and supporting materials into its voyages, providing passengers with a way to provide input into environmental tech development both at sea and when they return to shore.

Aurora Expeditions' CEO, Michael Heath, said, "We are very excited to join forces with Eyesea on this important journey towards preserving our oceans. Looking after the wild places we visit has been core to our operations since our company was founded more than 32 years ago. Now more than ever, this is an issue we all must address. Our passengers and Expedition Team are passionate about exploring the world's most remote regions, and this collaboration allows us to not only showcase these extraordinary places but also contribute to their protection."

Eyesea's founder, Graeme Somerville-Ryan, shared their thoughts on the significance of this partnership “Together with Aurora Expeditions, we can reach a broader audience and inspire more people to join the cause of marine conservation. Our oceans are vital to the health of our planet, and by working together – by simply recording what we see and recover - we can drive much wider change."

Aurora Expeditions and Eyesea look forward to a long and successful partnership, combining their strengths and resources to make a positive impact on the oceans and the world. As the two organizations embark on this sustainable journey, they invite travelers, environmentalists, and all individuals who care about the future of our oceans to join them in this important mission.