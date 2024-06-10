Auramarine Wins Methanol Fuel Supply System Order for Mein Schiff 7 Vessel

[By: Auramarine Ltd.]

Auramarine Ltd, the leading fuel supply systems pioneer for the marine, process and power industries, has announced that it has won an order from Meyer Turku shipyard for a methanol fuel supply system and associated equipment for the luxury Mein Schiff 7 cruise vessel owned by TUI Cruises.

Auramarine’s equipment deliveries began in 2023 and continued over the spring of 2024. Sea trials were conducted in May 2024, and the vessel is scheduled for delivery over the summer this year. The newbuild is the first of its kind in the maritime industry and aligns with TUI Cruises’ sustainability strategy of offering the first climate-neutral cruises by 2030. In conjunction with this, TUI Cruises’ fleet is reducing CO2 emissions by 27.5 per cent in absolute terms by 2030.

Mein Schiff 7 is a state-of-the-art vessel that prioritises sustainability and efficiency. With a length of 316 meters and a width of 35.8 meters, it can accommodate nearly 2,900 passengers and 1,000 crew members. The cruise ship’s operations will be powered by low-emission marine diesel oil, with a sulphur content of 0.1 per cent, and a shore power connection for almost zero-emission operation in port (which accounts for 40 per cent of its operating time).

Tapani Pulli, Deputy CEO at Meyer Turku, said: “With the building of Mein Schiff 7, TUI Cruises is setting new standards for driving sustainability and emissions reduction within the cruise market. As the first methanol-ready cruise vessel, having the right technology and infrastructure to successfully and safely deliver the new fuel is central to efficient and sustainable operations. Auramarine is pioneering the development of systems that meet the shipping industry’s requirements within the energy transition, and we are delighted to have them onboard supporting Meyer Turku and our customers.”

Auramarine’s methanol fuel supply system ensures the safe delivery of methanol from the service tank to the master fuel valve, regulating the flow, pressure and temperature of the methanol to meet the specific requirements of the engine. The system actively maintains the supply pressure within the specified tolerances during load changes and filters the fuel to prevent any impurities from entering the engine. As part of the order, Auramarine will supply the methanol bunker and transfer systems including the vital automation and safety systems that ensure safe and reliable operations. A gas detection system and a methanol bilge system are also included.

“We have worked very closely with Meyer Turku throughout the development and design of this methanol fuel supply system for this project,” said John Bergman, CEO at Auramarine.

“We have spent a significant amount of time, using our 50 years of experience, to bring to market new supply solutions that empower our customers to deliver on their sustainability strategies while meeting shipping’s decarbonisation targets. We are honoured that Meyer Turku and TUI Cruises have selected and entrusted us to deliver our methanol supply system and to play a part in the development of this pioneering cruise vessel.”