Artemis Technologies Reveal Next Advancement for the Offshore Wind Industry

The Artemis EF-24 CTV, a 100% electric foiling vessel designed for the Offshore Wind market

[By: Artemis Technologies]

Artemis Technologies, a global leader in transformative clean maritime solutions, proudly introduces the ground-breaking design of the Artemis EF-24 CTV (Crew Transfer Vessel), a 100% electric high-speed craft that represents a significant leap forward in the electrification of crew transfer operations within the offshore wind industry.

This vessel sets a new benchmark for performance, boasting a top speed of 36 knots and an impressive foiling range of 87 nautical miles. The incorporation of our patented Artemis eFoiler® system ensures not only an exceptionally smooth and comfortable ride but reduces passenger and crew susceptibility to seasickness, delivering an increase in operational window compared to traditional CTVs.

Equipped with cutting-edge propulsion systems and precision controls, the Artemis EF-24 CTV’s advanced engineering and responsive handling make it a dependable asset for maritime operations, providing the confidence and performance needed to safely transfer technicians and cargo in seas in excess of 1.75 m HS.

Within the Artemis EF-24 CTV's interior, accommodation is provided for up to 24 industrial personnel, featuring comfortable seating, generous storage space, and a dedicated technician wet room. The vessel's forward deck offers a working area exceeding 30 m2, while the wheelhouse ensures exceptional visibility of the deck and bow fender, prioritising the safety of crew members throughout their time at sea.

The Department for Transport's Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition (CMDC), in collaboration with Innovate UK, has played a pivotal role in supporting the development of this electric foiling vessel. Artemis Technologies has partnered with esteemed industry entities, including offshore access specialist Tidal Transit, maritime leader Lloyd’s Register, and the UK’s premier technology innovation and research centre for offshore renewable energy, ORE Catapult.

David Tyler, Director at Artemis Technologies commented: “The Artemis EF-24 CTV has been developed following extensive collaboration with key stakeholders in the offshore wind sector through Operation Zero and the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition, including engagement with wind farm owners, turbine manufacturers, and CTV operators. With the ability to transit at over 30 knots in 2.5m HS, the EF-24 CTV is a game changer in offshore wind operations.”

Artemis Technologies is a proud to be a founding signatory of Operation Zero, a monumental initiative launched during COP26 with the mission of spearheading the decarbonization of the maritime industry. This visionary endeavour seeks to accelerate the adoption of zero-emission vessels for offshore wind operations and maintenance in the North Sea's wind farms. Artemis Technologies stands alongside a coalition of 28 founding signatories hailing from the UK, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Belgium. Industry giants such as Siemens Gamesa, Ørsted, RWE, Vattenfall, Scottish Power Renewables, Equinor, ABP, Lloyds Register, Bibby Marine, North Star Renewables, and ORE Catapult represent the offshore wind supply chain within this coalition.

The Operation Zero initiative was informed by research conducted by ORE Catapult and the Workboat Association, aiming to deploy zero-emission vessels at North Sea offshore windfarms by 2025. The initiative also recognises the importance of concurrently developing the necessary onshore and offshore charging infrastructure solutions to support the vessel operation.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.