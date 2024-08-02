ALMACO Group Delivers Catering Systems Onboard Silver Ray

[By: ALMACO Group]

As of May 14, 2024, ALMACO Group has successfully completed the delivery of all galleys and provision stores onboard Silver Ray, the latest addition to Silver Cruises’ fleet, built at MEYER WERFT shipyard in Papenburg. This project stands as a testament to the seamless cooperation and shared expertise between ALMACO, the shipyard, and the cruise line.

Catering systems and layouts for smooth galley operation

The galleys and provision stores provided by ALMACO for the luxurious Silver Ray mirror the high standards seen on the sister vessel, Silver Nova. The galleys and provision areas are tailored to support the culinary team’s needs, featuring advanced equipment and layout designs that streamline operations and enhance food preparation and storage processes to support eight restaurants, and a selection of bars that cater to every taste. The project included design, supply, construction and commissioning of all galleys, pantries, and bar equipment.

Collaboration at its best

The project’s success was amplified by the exceptional synergy between ALMACO’s team and our partners. “The collaboration with the yard’s and owner’s teams was instrumental in achieving the amazing end-result,” says Frédéric Vasseur, President of Catering Division at ALMACO. Eric Guiot, the Project Manager, adds, “Seeing our collective vision come to life with such precision has been truly rewarding. It helps a lot to have a long history of working together. We know each other well by now.”

Advancing maritime sustainability

Silver Ray is not just a vessel; it’s a pioneer in maritime sustainability. The ship boasts innovative features that set new standards in eco-friendly cruising. The quality and longevity of ALMACO’s equipment contribute to the ship’s sustainable profile. High-quality equipment that is well maintained can add several additional years to the equipment lifetime, which means less replacements are needed.

Wishing Silver Ray fair winds

As Silver Ray embarks on its journey, we extend our best wishes to the ship, its owners, and the guests it will host. Operating in some of the most beautiful waters in the world, Silver Ray is set to deliver unparalleled experiences, underpinned by the quality of ALMACO’s contributions.