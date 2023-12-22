ALMACO Delivers Galleys and Provision Stores for Silversea’s Silver Nova

[By: ALMACO]

Innovative catering solutions for a revolutionary ship Silver Nova is more than a new ship, it is a Nova way of luxury travel. The ship’s innovative asymmetrical design introduces the world like never before, offering an immersive destination experience to up to 728 guests. Silver Nova is also one of the most environmentally conscious ultra-luxury ships ever built, thanks to her groundbreaking technological solutions.

ALMACO’s galleys and provision stores are designed to match the high standards of quality and sustainability that Silver Nova represents. The galleys are equipped with state-of-the- art appliances and systems that ensure optimal performance, energy efficiency and hygiene according to USPH standards. The provision stores are customized to meet the specific needs of each restaurant and bar onboard, providing ample storage space and optimal preservation conditions for food and beverages.

“We are very proud to be part of this remarkable project and to deliver our catering solutions for Silver Nova, one of the most spacious and sustainable cruise ships ever built. Our galleys and provision stores are tailored to enhance the gastronomic experience onboard, while making the catering areas a functional and ergonomic workspace for the galley crew,” says Frédéric Vasseur, President of the Catering Systems division at ALMACO.

A successful collaboration with MEYER WERFT

The delivery of galleys and provision stores for Silver Nova was carried out in close collaboration with MEYER WERFT, one of the world’s leading shipbuilders. ALMACO and MEYER WERFT have a long-standing partnership that spans over two decades and several projects.

“We are very grateful to MEYER WERFT for their trust and cooperation throughout this project. As always, we have worked together as one team to achieve a great result,” says Eric Guiot, Project Manager at ALMACO.

A new way of luxury travel

Silver Nova offers guests an unparalleled level of comfort, service and destination immersion, with features such as floor-to-ceiling windows with private glass balconies in every suite, nine dining options and ten bars and lounges, a wellness center with an indoor pool and spa, and a S.A.L.T. program that allows guests to explore the local food culture on board and ashore.

We wish Silver Nova, Silversea and their guests a happy sailing and a Nova way of luxury travel.