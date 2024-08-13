All American Marine Secures Contract with the University of North Carolina

[By: All American Marine]

All American Marine (AAM) is proud to announce the award of a contract to build an advanced 73-foot research vessel for the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW). This state-of-the-art aluminum catamaran, designed by Teknicraft Design in Auckland, New Zealand, is set to enhance UNCW’s capabilities in marine science research and education along the Mid-Atlantic, US East Coast, and offshore waters.

The 73’ x 26.7’ twin-engine, propeller-driven vessel will operate as a multipurpose research platform capable of conducting a wide range of scientific missions, including oceanographic surveys, biological studies, and educational outreach programs. Designed to comply with U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Subchapter T standards, it will ensure safety and efficiency in diverse maritime environments.

The vessel’s design incorporates Teknicraft’s proven hydrofoil-assisted hull, ensuring reduced drag, enhanced fuel efficiency, and superior passenger comfort. This dynamic hull design is optimized for stability and performance in various sea conditions. Equipped with twin Scania Di16-082M EPA Tier 3 engines, each producing 800 mhp at 2100 rpm, the vessel will achieve a transit speed of 21 knots and a fuel-efficient survey operation speed of 1.5 knots. The large fuel capacity of 1500 gallons ensures extended operational range and endurance.

The vessel will feature state-of-the-art navigation, communication, and scientific equipment, including a Kongsberg ADCP electronics suite and a fixed WASSP multibeam system. This advanced technology will facilitate comprehensive oceanographic and biological research. The vessel’s design includes large wet and dry lab spaces, comfortable live-aboard quarters for up to 10 personnel, and the capacity to accommodate 20 passengers for day trips. It will also support dive operations and the deployment and retrieval of ROVs and AUVs.

The construction of this research vessel will occur at AAM’s facility in Bellingham, WA, focusing on meeting the highest standards of quality and performance. The project will involve rigorous sea trials to ensure all systems and components perform as required.

“Our collaboration with UNCW is a significant advancement in our commitment to supporting marine research and education by building this next-gen research vessel,” said Ron Wille, President and COO of All American Marine. “This vessel will offer the faculty, students, and partners at UNCW a cutting-edge platform to explore and study the marine environment, greatly contributing to their mission of advancing marine science.”

The vessel will support a wide range of scientific missions over its projected 30-year service life, including: