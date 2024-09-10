All American Marine Announces Delivery of Next-Gen 74’ Patrol Vessel

[By: All American Marine]

All American Marine (AAM) is proud to announce the delivery of a state-of-the-art 74-foot diesel aluminum hydrofoil catamaran patrol boat to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW). This cutting-edge vessel, designed and built to enhance CDFW’s capabilities in coastal and marine enforcement, will play a crucial role in safeguarding California’s marine resources for its Law Enforcement Division. Designed to meet the highest standards of marine engineering and safety, the 74’ x 27.5’ twin-engine hydrofoil-assisted catamaran will serve as a versatile patrol platform. The vessel is equipped to handle a wide range of near coastal and offshore missions and will support partner agencies. Missions will include multi-day patrols, commercial gear inspection and recovery, fishery enforcement, and marine protected area patrols. Additionally, the boat is designed to facilitate increased capabilities in adverse sea conditions, perform dive missions, and ensure comprehensive law enforcement and protection across the California coast.

The vessel’s utilization of Teknicraft’s advanced dynamic hydrofoil system minimizes drag, enhances fuel efficiency, and provides superior stability and passenger comfort. Powered by two Cat C-18 diesel engines, each delivering 800 horsepower, the boat achieved a fully laden cruise speed of 24.5 knots, with a top speed of 27 knots. The large 2000-gallon fuel capacity ensures extended operational range and endurance, which is critical for long-duration missions.

Another revolutionary feature of this vessel is the Teknicraft Rapid RHIB launching and retrieval system, which is integrated between the aft sponsons. This proven system enhances safety and reduces the time and manpower required to deploy the vessel’s rigid hull inflatable boat, allowing for deployment and retrieval in under one minute. Additional features include a comprehensive advanced electronics package, including a FLIR M364C-LR High-Resolution Thermal Imaging video with tracking to assist with vessel monitoring duties and spotting violators along the California coast. Equipped with state-of-the-art navigation, communication, and enforcement technology, the vessel features sophisticated systems, including a state-of-the-art suite of Furuno electronic equipment. These technologies can also support some oceanographic and biological research, contributing to CDFW’s mission of marine conservation.

The boat’s design also includes spacious deck areas for illegal trap seizures, comfortable accommodations for up to 10 personnel, and the capacity to host additional passengers for day operations. The vessel is constructed to United States Coast Guard (USCG) Subchapter T standards, ensuring maximum safety and reliability.

“This vessel represents a significant advancement in marine patrol capabilities for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife,” said Ron Wille, All American Marine President & COO. “We are honored to have partnered with the CDFW to build this innovative patrol boat, which will enhance their enforcement capabilities, allowing them to better perform their mission, particularly with the revolutionary Rapid RHIB Deployment System from Teknicraft. This feature will streamline operations for the CDFW.”

Construction of the patrol vessel was completed at All American Marine’s facility in Bellingham, WA. The vessel underwent rigorous sea trials in Bellingham Bay to ensure the proper functioning of all systems aboard the vessel, including the Rapid RHIB deployment feature. The delivery of this vessel marks a new chapter in AAM’s commitment to advancing marine technology and supporting conservation efforts through innovative solutions and strategic partnerships. This new patrol vessel will significantly enhance CDFW’s ability to monitor and protect California’s marine resources, contributing to the long-term sustainability of coastal ecosystems and marine protected areas.

Teknicraft’s Rapid RHIB Deployment Feature

The Law Enforcement Division of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) plays a critical role in safeguarding the state’s natural resources through dedicated enforcement of laws and regulations. This division is tasked with protecting California’s fish, wildlife, and habitats by ensuring compliance with state and federal laws designed to preserve ecological balance and promote conservation. Wildlife officers, also known as game wardens, patrol diverse environments ranging from coastal areas to forests and urban regions, conducting 24-hour surveillance and enforcing regulations related to hunting, fishing, cannabis cultivation, and environmental protection. The division also collaborates with other law enforcement agencies to address issues such as poaching, illegal trade of wildlife, and habitat destruction. Through their vigilant efforts, the Law Enforcement Division helps maintain the integrity of California’s ecosystems, supports public safety, and fosters a culture of respect and responsibility towards nature among residents and visitors.