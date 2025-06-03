Alisha Fredriksson Wins Nor-Shipping 2025 Young Entrepreneur Awa

[By: Nor-Shipping]

Nor-Shipping, in partnership with YoungShip International, has crowned Alisha Fredriksson, CEO and Co-Founder of pioneering carbon capture company Seabound, winner of the Nor-Shipping 2025 Young Entrepreneur Award.

Fredriksson collected the accolade yesterday evening in Oslo, triumphing over a high quality shortlist featuring Kvasir Technologies’ CEO Joachim Bachmann Nielsen, Fabian Fussek, Co-Founder and CEO of Kaiko Systems, and Josephine Le, Founder of The Hood Platform.

Fredriksson now joins a prestigious list of former title holders, all of whom were under 40 at the time of winning, such as Cristina Aleixendri of bound4blue, Value Maritime’s Christiaan Nijst, Tor M. Østervold of ECOsubsea, Brim Explorer’s Espen Larsen-Hakkebo and Agnes Árnadóttir, Tuomas Riski of Norsepower, and Boyan Slat of The Ocean Cleanup.

Visionary impact

Sidsel Norvik, Director, Nor-Shipping, congratulated the Seabound CEO on her achievement, noting: “Alisha represents the very best of the next generation in ocean leadership—visionary, driven, and wholly committed to making a real-world impact. Her work at Seabound is not only innovative, but deeply aligned with the core Nor-Shipping 2025 theme of #Future-Proof. We’re incredibly proud to recognise her in Nor-Shipping’s 60th anniversary year.”

Erlend Holberg, Secretary General of YoungShip International, adds: “Alisha’s selection is a testament to the impact she’s already made, and the potential she has to shape a more sustainable and resilient maritime future. The calibre of candidates this year was outstanding, so for Alisha to stand out speak volumes about her achievements. She embodies the type of leadership we need more of - solutions-focused, inclusive, and unafraid to challenge the status quo.”

Rapid progress

Fredriksson has quickly achieved acclaim within the industry after co-founding Seabound in 2021 with the mission to tackle one of maritime’s most pressing decarbonisation challenges - exhaust emissions. Under her leadership, the climate tech company has rapidly developed and deployed onboard carbon capture systems, starting in 2023 with successful sea trials capturing up to 80% of CO? emissions on a 3,200 TEU container ship. In an innovative twist, Seabound has also demonstrated the viability of transforming vessel emissions into solid limestone for reuse. Fredriksson’s work has earned her spots on the Forbes 30 Under 30, MIT Innovators Under 35, and the Women In Change Awards lists.

Nor-Shipping 2025 is taking place now in Oslo and Lillestrøm, with a packed activity programme running through to 6 June. More than 50,000 global decision-makers are expected to participate, with around 1,000 exhibiting companies showcasing the very latest innovations, products and services in the maritime and ocean industries.