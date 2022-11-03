ABS to Support World’s First Industrial-Grade, Cyber-Physical Platform

Virtual Simulation Models to Provide Safe, Realistic Testing Environments for Cybersecurity Training for Mariners and Students

[By: ABS]

(SINGAPORE) ABS has been announced as the industry collaborator to build the Maritime Testbed of Shipboard Operational Technology (MariOT) Systems. The project is led by iTrust, Center for Research in Cyber Security at the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), in collaboration with ABS and Singapore Polytechnic’s Centre of Excellence in Maritime Safety (CEMS).

The state-of-the-art MariOT will support a host of cybersecurity activities to meet the challenges in the maritime industry’s push towards digitalization. MariOT will be the world's first industrial-grade, cyber-physical platform, combining essential shipboard OT systems with virtual simulation models.

“We will build virtual models of ship OT systems using advanced multi-physics modeling and simulation. These models will be combined with the physical testbed to be built in SUTD and the simulator in CEMS to offer a safe and realistic environment to understand, evaluate and implement effective measures to secure ship OT equipment. We are delighted to be part of the journey alongside SUTD and CEMS in strengthening maritime industry’s resilience and awareness against cybersecurity risks,” said Dr. Gu Hai, ABS Vice President and the Head of ABS’ Global Simulation Center.

MariOT enables the discovery of vulnerabilities in shipboard OT systems and the development and validation of new cybersecurity technologies without disrupting vessel operations. Additionally, it provides maritime professionals and students with a high-fidelity environment for conducting cybersecurity research, training, practice and education.

Professor Zhou Jianying, Principal Investigator of MariOT and Co-Centre Director for iTrust, said, “We are grateful for the support from the Singapore Maritime Institute (SMI) and the Maritime Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), and look forward to closely working with ABS and CEMS to bring this maritime cybersecurity testbed to reality and help the maritime industry improve its cybersecurity posture.”

Daniel Zhang, Director of the CEMS at Singapore Polytechnic (SP), said, “With increasing digitalization and connectivity, modern ships will become more vulnerable to complex malicious cyberattacks. SP is honored to contribute our maritime cybersecurity expertise to the partnership with ABS and the SUTD in developing the world’s first Maritime Ship Onboard Technology (MariOT) hybrid simulation testbed in response to this clear and present threat. SP’s CEMS simulator platform will play an instrumental role in the success of the MariOT testbed in assessing our seafarers’ operational readiness to face and manage a cyber-intrusion on the shipboard with confidence.”

