ABS Chairman and CEO Urges Greek Maritime Leaders to Align Strategy

[By: ABS]

“Every owner’s playbook needs to keep a line of sight on three things – regulation, technology readiness timelines and boundary conditions – and must include the elements needed for a short-, mid- and long game such as energy retrofits, electrification and nuclear.”

That was the message from Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman and CEO, to Greece’s foremost shipowners, ship managers, and charterers at the ABS Hellenic National Committee Meeting.

“The solution calculus for owners in today’s operating environment is 70% fuel, 15% energy efficiency and 15% performance optimization. Alongside that they need to bear in mind the critical role of well-trained people in not only the new equation for success but also safety performance.”

Wiernicki shared how ABS is advancing a new era in safety training with global safety training centers located in Athens, Singapore and Doha. He outlined how the ABS fleet has grown to 305 million gross tons and has secured the number one position in the global orderbook share. ABS’ safety performance in port state control has consistently ranked number one on a global composite basis since 2017.

ABS executives provided updates on sustainability and regulatory topics with a focus on the cost of regulatory compliance and the impact of fleet pooling under FuelEU. The committee was also briefed on major market trends including the emissions reduction, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, digital twins and data analytics. ABS is bringing these areas together to drive predictive compliance and maintenance and improve safety, reliability, performance and commercial outcomes.

The agenda also featured the latest developments from ABS WavesightTM, including a preview of a new unified SaaS platform that combines state-of-the-art technology with trusted knowledge and expertise. Offering a one-stop solution, the platform connects performance and compliance by providing AI-powered, data-driven insights for smarter decision-making and FuelEU Maritime compliance, including fleet pooling, reporting and documentation and management of EU allowances.

Committee members heard from special guest, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor Themis Sapsis, Koch Professor of Marine Technology, MIT Center for Ocean Engineering. He delivered in depth analysis of the maritime decarbonization landscape as well as development of key technologies such as nuclear energy, autonomy, cybersecurity, hydrodynamics and advanced manufacturing.

The meeting also saw presentation of an ABS Distinguished Service Award to Peter Livanos, Chairman of GasLog Ltd., in appreciation and recognition of his 21 years of service as the ABS Hellenic National Committee Chairman. Stepping into the role of committee chairman is Mr. George Angelopoulos, owner of Arcadia Shipmanagement Co. Ltd.

“I want to extend my personal thanks to Peter for his exemplary leadership and unwavering commitment to safety. His support of our mission and this committee has made it one of the most important forums for the industry in Greece to address technical, operational and regulatory challenges,” said Wiernicki. “Our roots run deep in Greece. Our office in Piraeus is one of the largest outside of our Houston headquarters, and we continue to invest heavily here to provide industry-leading support to enable the Greek fleet to continue to build on its remarkable track record of success. We are delighted to announce George as our new committee chair and welcome his guidance and support.”

Livanos said: “Safety has always been a cause close to my heart and being able to work with so many leaders of Greek shipping to advance safety in our industry has been an honor. I wish my successor and the ABS committee fair winds and following seas.”

“I look forward to working closely with the members to address the complex regulatory, technological, and operational issues facing our industry, and to ensure Greek shipping continues to lead by example,” said incoming Committee Chair George Angelopoulos.