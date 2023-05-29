Woodward and Woodward L’Orange have stood for innovation, expert knowledge and experience as a frontrunner in state-of-the-art technology. The long-established companies develop, manufacture and distribute cutting-edge engine components and control systems for large engines ranging from 1,000 to 40,000 kW. The companies currently employ over 8,300 people at its numerous locations worldwide. The wide-ranging product portfolio includes digital controls and software, air-exhaust flow control, governors, combustion/ignition and injection technology, including state-of-the-art common rail technology for off-highway diesel, power-to-x and heavy fuel oil applications. These products are deployed in ships, power plants, trains, heavy-duty vehicles and many other applications.