Wolfgang Lehmacher
Wolfgang Lehmacher is a global supply chain and logistics expert. The former director at the World Economic Forum and President and CEO Emeritus of GeoPost Intercontinental is an advisory board member of The Logistics and Supply Chain Management Society, an ambassador for F&L, and an advisor to Global:SF and RISE. He contributes to the knowledge base of Maritime Informatics and is a co-editor of the book Maritime Decarbonization.
Op-Ed: Arctic Bypass Emerges as Alternative to US-Centric Shipping Networks
Red Sea attacks and Arctic ice melt are now part of the same story: as one corridor has become a live-fire risk for seafarers, pla...
