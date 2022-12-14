Windward (LON:WNWD) is the leading maritime AI company, providing an all-in-one platform for risk management and maritime domain awareness needs. Our platform pushes the boundaries of comprehensive data and groundbreaking technology to solve the toughest maritime challenges. By leveraging unmatched maritime domain expertise, augmented by best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning, we empower our partners to predict what’s over the horizon, eliminate uncertainty, and build organizations.