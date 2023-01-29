William Thiesen

“No Greater Love": Billy Flores, Hero of the Cutter Blackthorn

Published Jan 29, 2023 3:47 PM by William Thiesen

Posted in: Government

There is no greater love than to lay down one&rsquo;s life for one&rsquo;s friends. - John 15:13, New Testament In the long his...

Dorchester

Forrest Rednour and the Rescue of the WWII Transport Dorchester

Published Jan 22, 2023 9:32 PM by William Thiesen

Posted in: Tugs & Salvage

. . . his courageous disregard for his own personal safety in a situation of grave peril was in keeping with the highest tradition...

The SAR aircraft Arcturus

The Long Blue Line: Capt. von Paulsen’s New Year’s Day Rescue

Published Jan 2, 2023 7:06 PM by William Thiesen

Posted in: Tugs & Salvage

Ninety years ago, on Sunday, New Year&rsquo;s Day 1933, Lt. Cmdr. Carl Christian von Paulsen started out on what would become one...

Harriet Lane

Capt. Fraser: The U.S. Coast Guard's Forgotten Visionary

Published Sep 2, 2022 9:04 PM by William Thiesen

Posted in: Government

. . . [Captain] Fraser opposed an Assistant Secretary of the Treasury, and this official&rsquo;s hostility proved fatal to the Cap...

red beach

Guadalcanal at 80: The USCG and the Island-Hopping Campaign

Published Aug 7, 2022 12:15 PM by William Thiesen

Posted in: Government

. . . this Reinforced Division not only held their important strategic positions despite determined and repeated Japanese naval, a...

12 Years Later: The Deepwater Horizon Spill

Published Apr 27, 2022 5:31 PM by William Thiesen

Posted in: Government

&quot;Even Exxon Valdez pales in comparison to the volume, scale, number of Coast Guard resources, how much time has been devoted...

attack on pearl harbor

U.S. Coast Guard Commemorates the 80th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor

Published Dec 7, 2021 2:49 PM by William Thiesen

Posted in: Government

In his war declaration speech, President Franklin Roosevelt labeled Dec. 7, 1941, as a &ldquo;date that will live in infamy.&rdquo...

rum runners

Catching Rumrunners: How Prohibition Built the Modern Coast Guard

Published Nov 21, 2021 3:50 PM by William Thiesen

Posted in: Government

[Prohibition] was a hard unremitting war with few of the rewards normally accompanying performance of such duty. Yet under the law...

cutter bear alaska

150 Years of U.S. Arctic Operations

Published Sep 13, 2020 11:05 PM by William Thiesen

Posted in: Government

If you are subjected to miserable discomforts, or even if you suffer, it must be regarded as all right and simply a part of life;...

Profile: Rear Adm. Edward “Iceberg” Smith and the Greenland Patrol

Published Sep 6, 2020 1:40 PM by William Thiesen

Posted in: Government

&quot;To the officers of the Greenland Patrol vessels: This is your command. Your first command. Your first great chance. It is ha...

