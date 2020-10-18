Wendy Laursen

Contributing Writer

Wendy Laursen

[email protected]

Wendy Laursen is the MarEx news editor for Asia-Pacific. Based out of Australia, Wendy Laursen is also a long-time contributor to The Maritime Executive magazine. She holds a Master of Science research degree in marine ecology and diplomas in journalism and subediting.

alt

The Pandemic's Effects on the Ship Repair Industry

Published Oct 18, 2020 9:19 PM by Wendy Laursen

Posted in: Shipbuilding

The word &ldquo;disruption&rdquo; has been used and overused to the point of becoming a clich&eacute;, but there&#39;s one area of...

Changing Chairs

Published Jun 7, 2020 11:38 PM by Wendy Laursen

Posted in: Maritime

Dedicated bridge chairs can do more than ease long hours standing on the bridge. They can help to define roles too, particularly a...

Calf Season

Published Feb 26, 2020 7:30 PM by Wendy Laursen

Posted in: Shipping

It&#39;s calf season in Ireland. It&#39;s actually calf season in Ireland all year round, but the bulk of the two-week-old, unwean...

Happy Place

Published Jan 29, 2020 11:54 PM by Wendy Laursen

Posted in: Offshore

Offshore renewables is probably the only happy place in the commercial workboat sector right now. The development of offshore wind...

Wet, Dry and Lucky

Published Jan 21, 2020 8:34 PM by Wendy Laursen

Posted in: Tugs & Salvage

The credo of today&rsquo;s salvor is fairly straightforward: To be successful, you must retain experience and an emergency respons...

Artificial Experience

Published Dec 28, 2019 3:35 PM by Wendy Laursen

Posted in: Training

The &ldquo;artificial&rdquo; experience provided by simulators is widely recognized as both effective and cost-efficient, says Cap...

Top of the List

Published Dec 27, 2019 12:00 AM by Wendy Laursen

Posted in: Shipping

In updating its flag state performance table this year, the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) noted ongoing improvement. Amo...

Love Your Home

Published Dec 7, 2019 10:43 PM by Wendy Laursen

Posted in: Offshore

In January, energy giant and offshore wind leader &Oslash;rsted launched a children&#39;s book, Is This My Home?, and an online &l...

Unique Cloud-Based Database Now Supports Parts Procurement Contracts

Published Sep 29, 2019 5:25 PM by Wendy Laursen

Posted in: Shipping

A cloud-based database containing the details of millions of machinery parts has eliminated inventory inconsistencies for technica...

The Ejiao Trade

Published Jun 22, 2019 6:55 PM by Wendy Laursen

Posted in: Shipping

Donkeys are naturally silent carriers of a range of diseases that could be transported around the world, but this hasn&#39;t curta...

More News Stories