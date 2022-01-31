Wei Chen

plastic

Ships Discharge 10,000 Cubic Meters of Litter a Year From Sewage

Published Jan 31, 2022 2:39 PM by Wei Chen

Posted in: Environment

The GESAMP Working Group 43 - a group of independent scientific experts, has recently completed a comprehensive review of various...

Image courtesy of Wartsila

Is Special Area for Passenger Ships Really Special?

Published Nov 12, 2021 5:40 PM by Wei Chen

Posted in: Maritime

The persistent eutrophication (being too rich in nutrients) of the Baltic Sea prompted the IMO&rsquo;s Baltic Member States to tac...

discharge

Getting the Most Out of Underperforming Sewage Treatment Plants

Published Aug 31, 2021 11:57 AM by Wei Chen

Posted in: Shipping

[By Dr Wei Chen, Oliver Jost, Ed White and&nbsp;Mark Beavis] The IMO&rsquo;s MARPOL Annex IV Convention, which aims to control...

magic box

The Magic of Sewage Treatment Plant Type Tests

Published Jun 28, 2021 2:16 PM by Wei Chen

Posted in: Maritime

[By Dr Wei Chen,&nbsp;Mark Beavis and&nbsp;Oliver Jost] Almost all marine sewage treatment plants (STPs) have been type tested...

imo type approval

Regulating Grey Water - A Necessity

Published Apr 23, 2021 2:05 PM by Wei Chen

Posted in: Maritime

Co-authors: Dr Wei Chen, Future Program Development Manager, Wartsila Water Systems, UK Mark Beavis IEng IMarEng FIMarEST, S...

ocean waste

Stop Discharging Visible Floating Solids from Sewage in High Seas

Published Feb 12, 2021 9:47 AM by Wei Chen

Posted in: Environment

Co-authored by Dr. Wei Chen, Felix von Bredow, Oliver Jost, Markus Joswig, and Mats Riska &nbsp; What is &lsquo;screenings m...

digester

Compliance and the Use of Food Waste Digesters on Ships 

Published Dec 10, 2020 1:58 PM by Wei Chen

Posted in: Ports

[By Wei Chen, Gerhard Schories, Oliver Jost, Niclas Karlsson and Markus Joswig] A food waste digester, or biodigester as they a...

FWRW

"Going Beyond the Rules" on Food Waste May Mean Breaking the Rules

Published Sep 11, 2020 4:15 PM by Wei Chen

Posted in: Cruise Ships

[By Wei Chen, Oliver Jost, Niclas Karlsson, Markus Joswig and Mark Beavis] This short paper reviews food waste and food waste r...

Vanishing Food Waste Flouts Maritime and National Law

Published Apr 11, 2020 8:05 PM by Wei Chen

Posted in: Shipping

Waste disposal on some vessels contravenes both maritime and national biosecurity legislation by allowing food waste into gray wat...

Support for Major Reshape of MARPOL Annex IV

Published Jan 12, 2020 4:05 AM by Wei Chen

Posted in: Shipbuilding

Disinfecting raw sewage is ineffective and harmful. The comminuting and disinfecting systems are a disservice to the IMO&#39;s asp...

