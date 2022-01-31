Wei Chen
Ships Discharge 10,000 Cubic Meters of Litter a Year From Sewage
The GESAMP Working Group 43 - a group of independent scientific experts, has recently completed a comprehensive review of various...
Is Special Area for Passenger Ships Really Special?
The persistent eutrophication (being too rich in nutrients) of the Baltic Sea prompted the IMO’s Baltic Member States to tac...
Getting the Most Out of Underperforming Sewage Treatment Plants
[By Dr Wei Chen, Oliver Jost, Ed White and Mark Beavis] The IMO’s MARPOL Annex IV Convention, which aims to control...
The Magic of Sewage Treatment Plant Type Tests
[By Dr Wei Chen, Mark Beavis and Oliver Jost] Almost all marine sewage treatment plants (STPs) have been type tested...
Regulating Grey Water - A Necessity
Co-authors: Dr Wei Chen, Future Program Development Manager, Wartsila Water Systems, UK Mark Beavis IEng IMarEng FIMarEST, S...
Stop Discharging Visible Floating Solids from Sewage in High Seas
Co-authored by Dr. Wei Chen, Felix von Bredow, Oliver Jost, Markus Joswig, and Mats Riska What is ‘screenings m...
Compliance and the Use of Food Waste Digesters on Ships
[By Wei Chen, Gerhard Schories, Oliver Jost, Niclas Karlsson and Markus Joswig] A food waste digester, or biodigester as they a...
"Going Beyond the Rules" on Food Waste May Mean Breaking the Rules
[By Wei Chen, Oliver Jost, Niclas Karlsson, Markus Joswig and Mark Beavis] This short paper reviews food waste and food waste r...
Vanishing Food Waste Flouts Maritime and National Law
Waste disposal on some vessels contravenes both maritime and national biosecurity legislation by allowing food waste into gray wat...
Support for Major Reshape of MARPOL Annex IV
Disinfecting raw sewage is ineffective and harmful. The comminuting and disinfecting systems are a disservice to the IMO's asp...