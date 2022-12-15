Wärtsilä Voyage radically transforms how vessels perform their voyage by leveraging the latest digital technologies, to deliver a step-change in safety, efficiency, reliability and emissions. Smart Voyage entails the creation of a Smart Marine ecosystem, whereby every vessel can connect to services that make voyaging safer, greener and more efficient. We are developing a unique integrated infrastructure that combines the bridge systems, cloud data management, data services, decision support tools, and access to real-time information, resulting in a smarter Voyage.