Wärtsilä Voyage

Wärtsilä Voyage radically transforms how vessels perform their voyage by leveraging the latest digital technologies, to deliver a step-change in safety, efficiency, reliability and emissions. Smart Voyage entails the creation of a Smart Marine ecosystem, whereby every vessel can connect to services that make voyaging safer, greener and more efficient. We are developing a unique integrated infrastructure that combines the bridge systems, cloud data management, data services, decision support tools, and access to real-time information, resulting in a smarter Voyage.

wartsila voyage

IMO: The Regulatory Framework for Maritime Data Sharing

Published Dec 15, 2022 1:41 PM by Wärtsilä Voyage

Posted in: Government

As digitalisation is gaining ground fast, the idea that cross-industry data sharing helps create a safer, cleaner and more efficie...

colregs

A "Smart" Assistant on Board

Published Apr 26, 2021 4:54 PM by Wärtsilä Voyage

Posted in: Shipping

Humankind&rsquo;s giant leap to the moon is usually summarized as one man&rsquo;s foot on the lunar surface. When, in fact, it was...

guard circle

Extend Your Crews’ Senses With Automation

Published Mar 5, 2021 1:37 PM by Wärtsilä Voyage

Posted in: Shipping

You utter &ldquo;automation,&rdquo; and everyone is immediately transposed to a sci-fi future where robots rule the world, cars fl...

wartsila voyage

Extend Your Crews’ Senses With Automation

Published Nov 30, 2000 12:00 AM by Wärtsilä Voyage

Posted in: Shipping

You utter &ldquo;automation&rdquo;, and everyone is immediately transposed to a sci-fi future where robots rule the world, cars fl...

More News Stories