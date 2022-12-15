Wärtsilä Voyage
Wärtsilä Voyage radically transforms how vessels perform their voyage by leveraging the latest digital technologies, to deliver a step-change in safety, efficiency, reliability and emissions. Smart Voyage entails the creation of a Smart Marine ecosystem, whereby every vessel can connect to services that make voyaging safer, greener and more efficient. We are developing a unique integrated infrastructure that combines the bridge systems, cloud data management, data services, decision support tools, and access to real-time information, resulting in a smarter Voyage.
IMO: The Regulatory Framework for Maritime Data Sharing
As digitalisation is gaining ground fast, the idea that cross-industry data sharing helps create a safer, cleaner and more efficie...
A "Smart" Assistant on Board
Humankind’s giant leap to the moon is usually summarized as one man’s foot on the lunar surface. When, in fact, it was...
Extend Your Crews’ Senses With Automation
You utter “automation,” and everyone is immediately transposed to a sci-fi future where robots rule the world, cars fl...
Extend Your Crews’ Senses With Automation
You utter “automation”, and everyone is immediately transposed to a sci-fi future where robots rule the world, cars fl...