The Third Pole
The Third Pole is a multilingual platform dedicated to promoting information and discussion about the Himalayan watershed and the rivers that originate there. The region that encompasses the Hindu Kush Himalayas mountain range and the Tibetan Plateau is widely known as the Third Pole because its ice fields contain the largest reserve of freshwater outside the polar regions. This region is the source of the 10 major river systems that provide irrigation, power and drinking water to over 1.9 billion people in Asia – over 24% of the world’s population.
Following Plastic Waste Down Thailand's Chao Phraya River
The Chao Phraya starts at the confluence of the Ping and Nan rivers, which meet in Nakhon Sawan province in the heart of Thailand....
Sea Level Rise, Aquaculture are Making Bangladesh's Water Undrinkable
[By Riyan Sobhan Talha] Twice a week, 50-year-old Brajasundari loads a collection of jerrycans onto a pedal cart, climbs aboard...
Study: Protecting Populous Coastal Areas Helps Fight Climate Change
[By Lou Del Bello] An ocean protection strategy that targets densely populated coastal areas, rather than ringfencing the most...