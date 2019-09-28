Syed Abdullah Anwer
A New Era in Pakistan Somalia Relations Underway
Ambassador of Somalia H.E. Khadija Mohammed Almakhzoumi says her country wants to further strengthen relations with Pakistan, espe...
Recalibrating Pakistan-Kenya Relations
Kenya is increasingly emerging as a regional hub of economic activity, especially after the formation of the East African Communit...
Emerging Pakistan-Mauritius Maritime Relations
A new dynamism is needed in maritime relations and trade exchanges between Pakistan and Mauritius, says the Mauritian High Commiss...
Pakistan's Maritime Study Forum Organizes Summer School 2019
Pakistan is an important maritime state in the Western Indian-Ocean region naturally endowed with an approximately 1,050 kilometer...