Steven Platt

[email protected]

Steven Platt is the CEO and director of special projects at Specialist Security Services, a leading security and risk management company with project experience in over 50 countries. Its services are available to a wide range of international clientele, including governments, agencies and key organisations operating within high risk sectors.

Active Somali Pirate Clans and Militias

Published Apr 11, 2017 1:05 PM by Steven Platt

Posted in: Piracy

With decades of political and economic decline and instability, internal conflict, high unemployment and continued sectarian viole...

More News Stories