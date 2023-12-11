South Jersey Port Corporation

The South Jersey Port Corporation’s marine terminal facilities, located in southern New Jersey on the banks of the Delaware River, are the ideal portals for international cargo to and from the richest markets in the world. They are ideally situated for the support of offshore wind farm development, including manufacturing, staging, installation and long-term operation.

Norse Camden

Clipper Bulk Names Vessel After Camden, Honoring South Jersey Ties

Published Dec 11, 2023 8:31 PM by South Jersey Port Corporation

Posted in: Ports

Clipper Bulk Shipping Ltd, a renowned international shipping company, honored the City of Camden, New Jersey, by naming one of its...

New jersey monopile

Years of Planning Pay Off for New Jersey's Offshore Wind Ports

Published Jun 27, 2022 5:08 PM by South Jersey Port Corporation

Posted in: Ports

The State of New Jersey is determined to bring in new jobs, economic impact, and clean energy from the development of the offshore...

More News Stories