At Sofar, we aim to deliver large-scale ocean data to accelerate climate insights. Ocean data and insights are increasingly critical for successful climate mitigation and adaptation solutions. As a first step, we are building the world’s largest real-time ocean weather sensor network which provides the most accurate marine weather information and forecasts to power industry-specific solutions. We believe that more and better ocean data will contribute to greater understanding of our environment, better decisions, improved business outcomes, and ultimately contribute to a more sustainable planet.