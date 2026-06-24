Sindhura Polepalli is a PhD student at the Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science & the Abess Center for Ecosystem Science and Policy at the University of Miami (UM). Her research focuses on ocean governance and equity. Before joining UM, she served as the Maritime Legal Consultant to the Directorate General of Shipping in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India. Rehana Dhawade is an Advocate & Maritime Legal Consultant at the Directorate General of Shipping, MoPSW, Government of India.