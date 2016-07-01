Philipho Yuan

[email protected]

Philipho Yuan is a reporter in Yangzhou, China.

Thousand Day Ordeal for Seaman Guard Ohio Crew

Published Jul 1, 2016 7:50 PM by Philipho Yuan

Posted in: Piracy

On July 7, the crew of the Seaman Guard Ohio will have been held in India for 1,000 days. The Mission to Seafarers and families...

Seaman Guard Ohio: "Foreign Mercenaries"

Published Mar 10, 2016 4:06 PM by Philipho Yuan

Posted in: Piracy

In an radio interview on BBC World Service news this week, a former Indian seafarer defended his country&rsquo;s imprisonment of t...

Seaman Guard Ohio: A Travesty of Justice?

Published Mar 10, 2016 2:33 PM by Philipho Yuan

Posted in: Piracy

The continuing case of the incarceration of the 35 crew and private maritime security guards of the Seaman Guard Ohio has now gain...

Seaman Guard Ohio: Who is Paying?

Published Mar 10, 2016 2:32 PM by Philipho Yuan

Posted in: Piracy

On October 12, 2013, the 35 crew and guards on the Seaman Guard Ohio were arrested in India&rsquo;s territorial waters for possess...

More News Stories