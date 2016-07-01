Philipho Yuan
Philipho Yuan is a reporter in Yangzhou, China.
Thousand Day Ordeal for Seaman Guard Ohio Crew
On July 7, the crew of the Seaman Guard Ohio will have been held in India for 1,000 days. The Mission to Seafarers and families...
Seaman Guard Ohio: "Foreign Mercenaries"
In an radio interview on BBC World Service news this week, a former Indian seafarer defended his country’s imprisonment of t...
Seaman Guard Ohio: A Travesty of Justice?
The continuing case of the incarceration of the 35 crew and private maritime security guards of the Seaman Guard Ohio has now gain...
Seaman Guard Ohio: Who is Paying?
On October 12, 2013, the 35 crew and guards on the Seaman Guard Ohio were arrested in India’s territorial waters for possess...