Philip Teoh

Philip Teoh is a practicing lawyer and partner, and he is the head of the Insurance, Shipping, International Trade and Arbitration Practice at Azmi & Associates Malaysia. He has been in legal practice in Singapore and Malaysia for over 30 years and is an international arbitrator with several international arbitration centers of AIAC, ICC, SCMA, LMAA, KCAB, AABD, Brunei, CAAI Taiwan, LCIA.

Dali wreckage

The Dali & Ever Given: General Average and Salvage in Ocean Freight

Published Apr 21, 2024 1:11 PM by Philip Teoh

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; The owner of the Dali, the massive cargo ship that lost power and knocked down the&nbsp;Key Bridge&nbsp;on March 26,&nbs...

container ship under way

The Law and Practice of Container Shipping

Published Jan 28, 2024 2:06 PM by Philip Teoh

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; &nbsp; The evolution of container shipping has played a crucial role in transforming international trade and shipping...

tanjung pelepas

Asia's Giant Free-Trade Agreement Enters Into Force

Published Jan 3, 2022 12:31 AM by Philip Teoh

Posted in: Government

January 1, 2021 saw the ushering in of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the world&rsquo;s largest multilate...

ship registry

Compliance Guardians

Published Sep 17, 2021 11:23 PM by Philip Teoh

Posted in: Shipping

Merchant vessels plying international waters carry flags of the states where they are registered. The Flag State provides the nati...

transportable moisture limit

The Risk of Cargo Liquefaction

Published Jun 9, 2021 4:24 PM by Philip Teoh

Posted in: Tugs & Salvage

Some bulk cargoes can cause cargo liquefaction if the moisture content exceeds a certain level. Cargo liquefaction occurs when dry...

bill of lading

Why are Bills of Lading Issued in Sets of Three?

Published May 14, 2021 2:06 PM by Philip Teoh

Posted in: Shipping

Original bills of lading are normally issued in identical sets of three. The master can act by delivering against the first origin...

singapore

Carriage of Goods by Sea

Published May 2, 2021 11:52 PM by Philip Teoh

Posted in: Shipping

There are many ways goods can be shipped by sea. Many exporters who sell abroad regularly will ship their goods in containers. If...

sca

Ever Given – What Happens Now?

Published Apr 25, 2021 12:15 PM by Philip Teoh

Posted in: Shipping

The containership Ever Given ran aground while transiting the Suez Canal on March 23, 2021, lodging herself against both banks of...

suez dig out

Ever Given: Legal and Insurance Implications

Published Mar 28, 2021 5:18 PM by Philip Teoh

Posted in: Tugs & Salvage

As the saga of Ever Given and the salvage efforts continue to unfold, the longer term effects bear examining. The fragility of...

Navigating Disputes

Published Mar 23, 2021 10:18 PM by Philip Teoh

Posted in: Shipping

Moving ships across oceans involves interplay among numerous parties &ndash; from owners and charterers to ship managers, cargo ha...

More News Stories