Philip Teoh
Philip Teoh is a practicing lawyer and partner, and he is the head of the Insurance, Shipping, International Trade and Arbitration Practice at Azmi & Associates Malaysia. He has been in legal practice in Singapore and Malaysia for over 30 years and is an international arbitrator with several international arbitration centers of AIAC, ICC, SCMA, LMAA, KCAB, AABD, Brunei, CAAI Taiwan, LCIA.
The Dali & Ever Given: General Average and Salvage in Ocean Freight
The owner of the Dali, the massive cargo ship that lost power and knocked down the Key Bridge on March 26,&nbs...
The Law and Practice of Container Shipping
The evolution of container shipping has played a crucial role in transforming international trade and shipping...
Asia's Giant Free-Trade Agreement Enters Into Force
January 1, 2021 saw the ushering in of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the world’s largest multilate...
Compliance Guardians
Merchant vessels plying international waters carry flags of the states where they are registered. The Flag State provides the nati...
The Risk of Cargo Liquefaction
Some bulk cargoes can cause cargo liquefaction if the moisture content exceeds a certain level. Cargo liquefaction occurs when dry...
Why are Bills of Lading Issued in Sets of Three?
Original bills of lading are normally issued in identical sets of three. The master can act by delivering against the first origin...
Carriage of Goods by Sea
There are many ways goods can be shipped by sea. Many exporters who sell abroad regularly will ship their goods in containers. If...
Ever Given – What Happens Now?
The containership Ever Given ran aground while transiting the Suez Canal on March 23, 2021, lodging herself against both banks of...
Ever Given: Legal and Insurance Implications
As the saga of Ever Given and the salvage efforts continue to unfold, the longer term effects bear examining. The fragility of...
Navigating Disputes
Moving ships across oceans involves interplay among numerous parties – from owners and charterers to ship managers, cargo ha...