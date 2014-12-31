Philip C. Brickman

Published Dec 31, 2014

Posted in: Offshore

In Rem and In Personam Claims May Be Tried Together

Published Dec 17, 2012

Posted in: Government

In rem and in personam claims may be tried together&nbsp;before a jury when the complaint clearly alleges diversity jurisdictio...

Invasion to Property and Actions to Mitigate Damages Satisfy the Physical Damage Requirement of the Economic Loss Rule

Published Dec 17, 2012

Posted in: Government

By:&nbsp;By Philip C. Brickman,&nbsp;Partner, Fowler Rodriguez Valdes-Fauli The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals recentl...

OP-ED: FELA Does Not Require Proximate Cause To Be Proven For a Finding Of Liability Against an Employer

Published Dec 17, 2012

Posted in: Government

by&nbsp;Philip C. Brickman, Partner, Fowler Rodriguez Valdes-Fauli Although this case refers to railroad carriers and not v...

U.S. Fifth Federal Circuit Holds That Terms and Conditions Posted on Websites Can Be Incorporated Into Contracts By Reference

Published Dec 17, 2012

Posted in: Government

By: Philip C. Brickman, Partner, Fowler Rodriguez Valdes-Fauli In One Beacon Insurance Company v. Crowley Marine Services,...

Guest Feature: U.S. Fifth Circuit Clarifies the Point at Which a Maritime Lien is Extinguished

Published Dec 17, 2012

Posted in: Government

Written by: Philip C. Brickman The U.S. Fifth Circuit recently addressed the issue of whether a company that provided fuel...

U.S. Fifth Circuit Considers Meaning of Any Contractual Relationship in the Context of Third Party Defense to Liability Under OPA

Published Dec 17, 2012

Posted in: Government

Written by Philip Brickman The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals recently provided some clarity on whether the third part...

U.S. District Court in Missouri Holds That Punitive Damages Are Available for Unseaworthiness Claims

Published Dec 17, 2012

Posted in: Government

Written by&nbsp;Philip C. Brickman A U.S. District Court of Missouri recently held that a seaman may seek punitive damages...

U.S. Fifth Circuit Illustrates the "Sensible" Rule for Vessel Status as Set Forth in Stewart v. Dutra

Published Dec 17, 2012

Posted in: Government

by&nbsp;Philip C. Brickman Earlier this year, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals denied a plaintiff&rsquo;s appeal of...

U.S. Fifth Circuit Defines "In The Course of Employment" for Jones Act Cases

Published Dec 17, 2012

Posted in: Government

By Philip C. Brickman The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals recently clarified the meaning of the phrase &ldquo;acting in...

