Philip C. Brickman
In Rem and In Personam Claims May Be Tried Together
In rem and in personam claims may be tried together before a jury when the complaint clearly alleges diversity jurisdictio...
Invasion to Property and Actions to Mitigate Damages Satisfy the Physical Damage Requirement of the Economic Loss Rule
By: By Philip C. Brickman, Partner, Fowler Rodriguez Valdes-Fauli The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals recentl...
OP-ED: FELA Does Not Require Proximate Cause To Be Proven For a Finding Of Liability Against an Employer
by Philip C. Brickman, Partner, Fowler Rodriguez Valdes-Fauli Although this case refers to railroad carriers and not v...
U.S. Fifth Federal Circuit Holds That Terms and Conditions Posted on Websites Can Be Incorporated Into Contracts By Reference
By: Philip C. Brickman, Partner, Fowler Rodriguez Valdes-Fauli In One Beacon Insurance Company v. Crowley Marine Services,...
Guest Feature: U.S. Fifth Circuit Clarifies the Point at Which a Maritime Lien is Extinguished
Written by: Philip C. Brickman The U.S. Fifth Circuit recently addressed the issue of whether a company that provided fuel...
U.S. Fifth Circuit Considers Meaning of Any Contractual Relationship in the Context of Third Party Defense to Liability Under OPA
Written by Philip Brickman The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals recently provided some clarity on whether the third part...
U.S. District Court in Missouri Holds That Punitive Damages Are Available for Unseaworthiness Claims
Written by Philip C. Brickman A U.S. District Court of Missouri recently held that a seaman may seek punitive damages...
U.S. Fifth Circuit Illustrates the "Sensible" Rule for Vessel Status as Set Forth in Stewart v. Dutra
by Philip C. Brickman Earlier this year, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals denied a plaintiff’s appeal of...
U.S. Fifth Circuit Defines "In The Course of Employment" for Jones Act Cases
By Philip C. Brickman The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals recently clarified the meaning of the phrase “acting in...