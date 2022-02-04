Paul Blomerus
Paul Blomerus is the Executive Director of Clear Seas and an internationally-experienced researcher and leader in innovation with a proven track record in industry and university research management. He holds a Ph. D. in Engineering Science from the University of Oxford, England, and a Mechanical Engineering degree with first-class honours from the University of Cape Town, in South Africa.
Op-Ed: Is a Fossil-Free Future for Shipping a Realistic Goal?
Countries around the world are adopting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions targets of zero emissions by 2050. The global marine shippi...
