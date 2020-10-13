Ocean Group's Rush Towards Western Canada Becomes a Reality

Ocean Group intends to maintain its status as a leader in integrated marine services on the St. Lawrence, ensure a presence throughout Canada and continue its development on the international scene. We are committed to providing eco-conscious, top-quality services to our clients and a stimulating, respectful and safe environment to our employees, while maintaining healthy profitability in order to support the investments required for our development. For over 45 years, our success has been based on our ability to innovate and continually move forward, as well as on the complementarity of our services. For more information, please visit https://www.groupocean.com/en/ocean/.