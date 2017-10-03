Noel Tarrazona
Duterte Reaches out to U.S. Amid South China Sea Harassment
As reports that Chinese vessels are increasing in number near Pag-asa (Thitu) Island in the South China Sea, Philippines' Pres...
Australia, Japan and India Look to South China Sea
Three major countries in the Asia Pacific region are expected to continue to make their naval presence felt in the South China Sea...
Coast Guard Leaders to Collaborate on Piracy and Pollution
Coast Guard officers from over 30 countries agreed to establish inter-regional collaborations to address the rising threats of pir...
Japan and UNODC Join Asian Piracy Battle
The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) is joining several countries in Asia to battle ISIS-inspired pirates in the S...
South Korea Targets Southeast Asian Cruisers
The South Korean government has laid out strategies for attracting cruise tourists from Southeast Asia. Oceans Minister Kim You...
Fuel Smuggling: Libya Detains 20 Filipinos
The Philippine government has instructed its embassy in Libya to “exert all efforts” to secure the immediate release o...
Filipino Judge Calls for Action in South China Sea
Shortly after ASEAN and China agreed to adopt the South China Sea Maritime Code of Conduct to diffuse violent confrontations, a Fi...
Trump Put to the Test in Asia Pacific
The U.S. is positioning itself to respond to two of its toughest maritime challenges in the Asia Pacific region, and many view mar...
ASEAN, China Adopt Framework for Maritime Code of Conduct
China and the ASEAN nations have adopted a framework for a code of conduct in the South China Sea designed to help diffuse tension...
China Woos ASEAN to Resolve Disputed Sea Without Outsiders
The Chinese government has called on Southeast Asian countries to prevent non-Asian countries from intervening in the resolution o...