Duterte Reaches out to U.S. Amid South China Sea Harassment

Published Oct 3, 2017 8:24 PM by Noel Tarrazona

Posted in: Maritime

As reports that Chinese vessels are increasing in number near Pag-asa (Thitu) Island in the South China Sea, Philippines&#39; Pres...

Australia, Japan and India Look to South China Sea

Published Sep 26, 2017 1:06 AM by Noel Tarrazona

Posted in: Government

Three major countries in the Asia Pacific region are expected to continue to make their naval presence felt in the South China Sea...

Coast Guard Leaders to Collaborate on Piracy and Pollution

Published Sep 19, 2017 7:58 PM by Noel Tarrazona

Posted in: Government

Coast Guard officers from over 30 countries agreed to establish inter-regional collaborations to address the rising threats of pir...

Japan and UNODC Join Asian Piracy Battle

Published Sep 7, 2017 3:30 AM by Noel Tarrazona

Posted in: Piracy

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) is joining several countries in Asia to battle ISIS-inspired pirates in the S...

South Korea Targets Southeast Asian Cruisers

Published Sep 2, 2017 6:02 PM by Noel Tarrazona

Posted in: Cruise Ships

The South Korean government has laid out strategies for attracting cruise tourists from Southeast Asia. Oceans Minister Kim You...

Fuel Smuggling: Libya Detains 20 Filipinos

Published Aug 30, 2017 8:37 PM by Noel Tarrazona

Posted in: Piracy

The Philippine government has instructed its embassy in Libya to &ldquo;exert all efforts&rdquo; to secure the immediate release o...

Filipino Judge Calls for Action in South China Sea

Published Aug 26, 2017 11:36 AM by Noel Tarrazona

Posted in: Government

Shortly after ASEAN and China agreed to adopt the South China Sea Maritime Code of Conduct to diffuse violent confrontations, a Fi...

Trump Put to the Test in Asia Pacific

Published Aug 13, 2017 10:53 PM by Noel Tarrazona

Posted in: Maritime

The U.S. is positioning itself to respond to two of its toughest maritime challenges in the Asia Pacific region, and many view mar...

ASEAN, China Adopt Framework for Maritime Code of Conduct

Published Aug 9, 2017 6:14 PM by Noel Tarrazona

Posted in: Government

China and the ASEAN nations have adopted a framework for a code of conduct in the South China Sea designed to help diffuse tension...

China Woos ASEAN to Resolve Disputed Sea Without Outsiders

Published Jul 30, 2017 12:35 AM by Noel Tarrazona

Posted in: Offshore

The Chinese government has called on Southeast Asian countries to prevent non-Asian countries from intervening in the resolution o...

