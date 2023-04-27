Njiraini Muchira

Njiraini Muchira is a Kenyan journalist with over 10 years’ experience reporting on business, finance and economics. He has written extensively on key sectors like manufacturing, agriculture, energy, mining, tourism, financial services and ICT in the East African region. Mr Muchira is an alumnus of the International Institute of Journalism of InWent, Germany and The Technical University of Kenya. He is a former business reporter at The Standard.

Nuclear submarine

Iceland Allows Resupply Call for U.S. Nuclear Sub for the First Time

Published Apr 27, 2023 11:45 PM by Njiraini Muchira

Posted in: Government

The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine&nbsp;USS San Juan&nbsp;has become the first U.S nuclear-powered ship to sail into Icel...

Kenya's Electronic Customs Portal Fails, Stranding Cargo at Mombasa

Published Apr 17, 2023 12:48 AM by Njiraini Muchira

Posted in: Ports

A major logistical crisis is brewing in Kenya after an electronic system designed to facilitate faster cargo clearance experienced...

alexandria

Egypt's Currency Crisis is Creating a Massive Port Backlog

Published Dec 29, 2022 12:01 AM by Njiraini Muchira

Posted in: Government

A major hard currency crisis in Egypt is causing a massive backlog across the country&rsquo;s ports, where goods worth $9.5 billio...

algoa bay spill

S. Africa Suspends Bunkering Service in Algoa Bay Following Spill

Published May 27, 2022 8:57 PM by Njiraini Muchira

Posted in: Environment

South Africa authorities have suspended offshore bunkering services following an oil spill during a transfer operation in Algoa Ba...

pixabay

IMO Breaks Deadlock on Carbon Pricing for Shipping

Published May 27, 2022 8:35 PM by Njiraini Muchira

Posted in: Government

The push to decarbonize the commercial shipping industry has achieved a major breakthrough after countries reached a consensus on...

Kenya Enters Talks With U.S. on Free Trade Agreement

Published May 6, 2022 10:07 PM by Njiraini Muchira

Posted in: Government

Optimism is building up in Kenya after the Biden administration sanctioned formal negotiations that could see the two countries si...

China Pushes for Implementation of Tanzania’s Bagamoyo Port

Published Apr 29, 2022 5:35 PM by Njiraini Muchira

Posted in: Ports

China is pushing authorities in Tanzania to kickstart the implementation of the $10 billion Bagamoyo port project. It has been abo...

mombasa port

Kenya to Commission New Mombasa Terminal Amidst Privatization Fears

Published Mar 21, 2022 12:17 AM by Njiraini Muchira

Posted in: Ports

Kenya is gearing to commission the second phase of a new container terminal at the port of Mombasa even as dark clouds hang over p...

lapsset

New Security Risks Cast Shadow Over Kenya’s Struggling Lamu Port

Published Jan 14, 2022 10:23 PM by Njiraini Muchira

Posted in: Ports

Authorities in Kenya are having difficulty in encouraging shipping lines to use the newly-built Lamu Port as rising security risks...

dan-unity

Two Danish Firms Launch CO2-Transport Shipping Line

Published May 19, 2021 1:12 PM by Njiraini Muchira

Posted in: Shipping

Danish shipping companies Evergas and Ultragas have partnered to establish an independent firm that will specialize in vessels for...

More News Stories