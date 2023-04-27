Njiraini Muchira
Njiraini Muchira is a Kenyan journalist with over 10 years’ experience reporting on business, finance and economics. He has written extensively on key sectors like manufacturing, agriculture, energy, mining, tourism, financial services and ICT in the East African region. Mr Muchira is an alumnus of the International Institute of Journalism of InWent, Germany and The Technical University of Kenya. He is a former business reporter at The Standard.
Iceland Allows Resupply Call for U.S. Nuclear Sub for the First Time
The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS San Juan has become the first U.S nuclear-powered ship to sail into Icel...
Kenya's Electronic Customs Portal Fails, Stranding Cargo at Mombasa
A major logistical crisis is brewing in Kenya after an electronic system designed to facilitate faster cargo clearance experienced...
Egypt's Currency Crisis is Creating a Massive Port Backlog
A major hard currency crisis in Egypt is causing a massive backlog across the country’s ports, where goods worth $9.5 billio...
S. Africa Suspends Bunkering Service in Algoa Bay Following Spill
South Africa authorities have suspended offshore bunkering services following an oil spill during a transfer operation in Algoa Ba...
IMO Breaks Deadlock on Carbon Pricing for Shipping
The push to decarbonize the commercial shipping industry has achieved a major breakthrough after countries reached a consensus on...
Kenya Enters Talks With U.S. on Free Trade Agreement
Optimism is building up in Kenya after the Biden administration sanctioned formal negotiations that could see the two countries si...
China Pushes for Implementation of Tanzania’s Bagamoyo Port
China is pushing authorities in Tanzania to kickstart the implementation of the $10 billion Bagamoyo port project. It has been abo...
Kenya to Commission New Mombasa Terminal Amidst Privatization Fears
Kenya is gearing to commission the second phase of a new container terminal at the port of Mombasa even as dark clouds hang over p...
New Security Risks Cast Shadow Over Kenya’s Struggling Lamu Port
Authorities in Kenya are having difficulty in encouraging shipping lines to use the newly-built Lamu Port as rising security risks...
Two Danish Firms Launch CO2-Transport Shipping Line
Danish shipping companies Evergas and Ultragas have partnered to establish an independent firm that will specialize in vessels for...