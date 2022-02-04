Neal Dikeman
Neal Dikeman is a partner in Energy Transition Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm investing in startups that drive or benefit from the energy transition, and formerly at Shell Technology Ventures. As chairman of Cleantech.org, he leads a network dedicated to bringing together scientists and entrepreneurs to commercialize cleantech and fight climate change. He was the Libertarian Party’s candidate for U.S. Senate from Texas in 2018.
Can We Scale Up Offshore Wind? America Has Done Far More Before
Fifteen years ago, I founded a company that developed high-temperature superconducting generators for offshore wind. Our customers...
