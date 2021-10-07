Mary Scott Nabers

Mary Scott Nabers?is president and CEO of?Strategic Partnerships Inc.,?a business development company specializing in government contracting and procurement consulting throughout the U.S. Her recently released book,?Inside the Infrastructure Revolution: A Roadmap for Building America, is a handbook for contractors, investors and the public at large seeking to explore how public-private partnerships or joint ventures can help finance their infrastructure projects.

America's Ports are Preparing Large Infrastructure Projects

Published Oct 7, 2021 5:04 PM by Mary Scott Nabers

Ports throughout the U.S. have extremely critical infrastructure needs, and port officials in numerous states are readying project...

Ports Rebounding From Pandemic Plan Major Infrastructure Investments

Published Feb 8, 2021 7:38 PM by Mary Scott Nabers

Ports throughout the country have seen a surge in imports over the last several years, and many of them &ndash; undaunted by the p...

Public-Private Partnerships Support Seaport Development

Published Aug 27, 2018 12:08 PM by Mary Scott Nabers

Strange as it might seem, the threat of administration-imposed tariffs has not slowed investment in America&rsquo;s ports. Most ar...

