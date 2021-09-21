Marja Montojo and Ian Urbina
Marta Montojo is Foreign Editor at The Outlaw Ocean Project and a regular contributor to a variety of venues including El Confidencial and Ballena Blanca. Ian Urbina is the director of The Outlaw Ocean Project, a non-profit journalism organization based in Washington DC that focuses on environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally.
Critics Question the Climate Benefits of Deep Sea Mining
Few people have ever heard of the tiny country of Nauru. Even fewer ever think about what happens at the bottom of the world's...
More News Stories