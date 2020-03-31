MarineShaft
MarineShaft carries out all kinds of repairs to propeller equipment and rudder arrangements world-wide. We have a wide range of specially designed mobile equipment that enables us to carry out the job on-site. We have a well educated team of service engineers, propeller specialists and certified welders, who are ready to start out wherever and whenever called. For more information, visit www.marineshaft.com.
Using Robotic Laser Cladding to Repair Engine Sealing Surfaces
During a planned docking at the Öresund Dry Docks in Sweden, machinery and shaftline repair contractor MarineShaft...
More News Stories