Sustainable Cruising Requires a Sustainable Galley

Marine Catering Expo (MCE) is the world’s first exhibition and conference to focus exclusively on the ever-evolving marine catering industry. This sought-after event provides an unparalleled opportunity for hotel operations professionals to meet with the entire supply chain of galley, restaurant and bar stakeholders. This free-to-attend, two-day exhibition will highlight the most innovative products and services available to the marine catering sector. Co-located with the highly anticipated Cruise Ship Interiors Expo, the inaugural event takes place at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Florida, USA. For more information, visit https://marinecatering-expo.com/.