Luke Robert consults for SME and MNC clients in navigating trade tariff agreements and advising on industry-wide regulation and the impact of political and economic trends on their supply chains. He is currently with one of the largest logistics MNC’s in the world.

How the Top Container Lines Manage Capacity and Profitability

Published Sep 21, 2020 12:47 AM by Luke Robert

In the previous article, we summarized&nbsp;the state of the shipping line industry from a macro perspective. We take a detailed l...

The Curious Case of Carrier Profitability

Published Sep 18, 2020 5:14 PM by Luke Robert

The pandemic has rattled global supply chains due to demand shocks caused by the lockdown. Its impact accelerated the impetus for...

The Rise of Technological Moats in Global Freight Forwarding

Published Sep 7, 2020 3:30 PM by Luke Robert

The future of any industry is shaped by the hands of its most forward-looking incumbents. Dominant businesses able to combine the...

The Hidden World of the LCL Consolidation Market - Part II

Published Aug 14, 2020 7:01 PM by Luke Robert

In the first part of this series, we discussed the reasons why global forwarders rely on consolidators to support their less than...

The Hidden World of the LCL Consolidation Market - Part 1

Published Aug 10, 2020 12:15 AM by Luke Robert

The practice of consolidation through less than container load&nbsp;(LCL) shipping of cargo - which involves multiple shippers and...

Automation and Offshoring are Changing the Logistics Industry

Published Jul 28, 2020 3:51 PM by Luke Robert

The impact of Covid-19 has hastened the pace of technological adoption across industries, leading to widespread job losses and a r...

