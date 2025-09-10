Kevin G. Gallagher is a litigation associate at Hamilton Miller & Birthisel's Miami office. He focuses his practice on admiralty and maritime claims, commercial litigation, insurance claims and products liability. He completed his undergraduate studies at The University of Pittsburgh, where he graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts. Mr. Gallagher received his Juris Doctorate from Temple University James E. Beasley School of Law in Philadelphia, where he was a recipient of multiple honors, such as the Lenard Signal Memorial Award for Excellence in Criminal Law Studies and a certificate in Trial Advocacy.