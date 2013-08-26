Johan Sperling

Katy A. Smith
Jensen Maritime has grown over the past 52 years to become a recognized leader in vessel design and marine engineering. Twelve yea...
Drilling Down
The oil and gas industry is buoyant. Capital expenditures on FPSOs (Floating Production Storage and Offloading units) are on...
Executive Profile: Geraldine Knatz, Ph.D., Executive Director, Port of Los Angeles
Environmental leadership has always been top of the agenda for Geraldine Knatz, Ph.D., the first female Executive Director of th...
Maritime History: Two Unidentified Sailors From the USS Monitor to Be Buried at Arlington Cemetery
In a strange twist of fate the USS Monitor, the nation’s first ironclad warship that made history at the Battle of Hampton...
Guarding Against the Unthinkable
If someone is trying to enter the port who doesn’t belong, we don’t want to wait until they reach the door of the cr...
New Maritime Training Center to Open in Canada
Will provide skilled workers for nation’s fleet renewal program. A new West Coast Canadian marine industry trades traini...
Galveston Commemorates 150th Anniversary of USS Hatteras Sinking With New Wreck Images
In April 1861, President Abraham Lincoln enacted a naval blockade boldly proposed by General Winfield Scott. Scott’s &ldqu...
Executive Profile: Captain John Hughes, President of Secunda Canada LP
by Kathy A. Smith While Canada provides an impressive 13 percent of the world’s oil resources, people think most of i...
How Green Is Your Vessel?
It’s not easy designing ships that are fuel-efficient, emission-compliant and reasonably priced. Today’s naval arch...
SPECIAL REPORT: State of the Offshore Market
Specialized vessels, enhanced fuel efficiency and a reduced environmental footprint are keys to success. By Kathy A. Smith...