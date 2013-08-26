Katy A. Smith

Johan Sperling

Published Aug 26, 2013 2:08 PM by Katy A. Smith

Posted in: Executive Achievement

Jensen Maritime has grown over the past 52 years to become a recognized leader in vessel design and marine engineering. Twelve yea...

Drilling Down

Published Apr 4, 2013 3:59 PM by Katy A. Smith

Posted in: Article 2

The oil and gas industry is buoyant. Capital expenditures on FPSOs (Floating Production Storage and Offloading units) are on...

Executive Profile: Geraldine Knatz, Ph.D., Executive Director, Port of Los Angeles

Published Mar 28, 2013 2:45 PM by Katy A. Smith

Posted in: Shipping

Environmental leadership has always been top of the agenda for Geraldine Knatz, Ph.D., the first female Executive Director of th...

Maritime History: Two Unidentified Sailors From the USS Monitor to Be Buried at Arlington Cemetery

Published Mar 7, 2013 2:51 PM by Katy A. Smith

Posted in: Shipping

In a strange twist of fate the USS Monitor, the nation&rsquo;s first ironclad warship that made history at the Battle of Hampton...

Guarding Against the Unthinkable

Published Feb 15, 2013 4:16 PM by Katy A. Smith

Posted in: Article 2

If someone is trying to enter the port who doesn&rsquo;t belong, we don&rsquo;t want to wait until they reach the door of the cr...

New Maritime Training Center to Open in Canada

Published Feb 1, 2013 9:18 AM by Katy A. Smith

Posted in: Maritime

Will provide skilled workers for nation&rsquo;s fleet renewal program. A new West Coast Canadian marine industry trades traini...

Galveston Commemorates 150th Anniversary of USS Hatteras Sinking With New Wreck Images

Published Jan 11, 2013 4:27 PM by Katy A. Smith

Posted in: Shipping

In April 1861, President Abraham Lincoln enacted a naval blockade boldly proposed by General Winfield Scott. Scott&rsquo;s &ldqu...

Executive Profile: Captain John Hughes, President of Secunda Canada LP

Published Dec 10, 2012 5:07 PM by Katy A. Smith

Posted in: Maritime

by Kathy A. Smith While Canada provides an impressive 13 percent of the world&rsquo;s oil resources, people think most of i...

How Green Is Your Vessel?

Published Nov 20, 2012 3:56 PM by Katy A. Smith

Posted in: Shipbuilding

It&rsquo;s not easy designing ships that are fuel-efficient, emission-compliant and reasonably priced. Today&rsquo;s naval arch...

SPECIAL REPORT: State of the Offshore Market

Published Nov 19, 2012 8:56 AM by Katy A. Smith

Posted in: Maritime

Specialized vessels, enhanced fuel efficiency and a reduced environmental footprint are keys to success. By Kathy A. Smith...

