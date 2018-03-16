ASA: American Salvors Achieve Success

Jim Elliott currently serves as president of the American Salvage Association, a non-profit organization dedicated to the improvement of salvage and firefighting response operations in North, Central and South America as well as the Caribbean Sea. Mr. Elliott also serves as vice president of T&T Salvage, responsible for managing worldwide marine salvage, heavy lift, commercial diving and emergency response operations. With three decades of leadership experience in maritime operations, he has served as a senior Coast Guard officer, incident commander, salvage master, commercial diver and a project manager on salvage operations from the Equator to the Arctic. Mr. Elliott holds three master?s degrees with distinction and was awarded over 70 Coast Guard medals and honors, including the agency?s Inspirational Leadership Award.