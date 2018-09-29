Jens Ismar

[email protected]

No Change, No Future

Published Sep 29, 2018 9:45 PM by Jens Ismar

Posted in: Business

Digitization, blockchain, AI, and tech in shipping are on everybody&#39;s lips these days. These topics seem to have almost displa...

Dry bulk: A Challenging Future

Published Sep 18, 2016 6:17 PM by Jens Ismar

Posted in: Maritime

We know we are operating in one of the more volatile industries in the world and have been through severe down cycles before, but...

Is Dry Bulk Shipping About To Break Down?

Published Jul 18, 2016 7:16 PM by Jens Ismar

Posted in: Maritime

Industry commentary is dominated by talk of poor markets and financial challenges facing the industry, and not without good reason...

More News Stories