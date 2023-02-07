Seafarers Seize Ship Over Owed Wages and Owner Neglect

[email protected]

The International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) is an international federation of transport workers' trade unions. Around 700 unions representing over 16 million transport workers from some 150 countries are members of the ITF. It is one of several global unions federation unions allied with the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC). The ITF's headquarters is in London and it has offices in Amman, Brussels, Nairobi, New Delhi, Ouagadougou, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore and Tokyo.