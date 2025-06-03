Intelsat
Data-driven applications and connected devices are driving the demand for maritime connectivity. From synchronizing global fleets with onshore operations to delivering tools to enhance crew and passenger loyalty, Intelsat provides maritime communications services that keeps ships connected – no matter where or when.
Low-Earth Orbit Networks Meet Maritime’s Growing Connectivity Demands
The global maritime industry faces a range of challenges highlighted by global trade uncertainties, geopolitical threats...
Amidst Seafarer Shortage, Multi-orbit Connectivity is Key for Recruiting
Labor shortages remain rampant across many segments of the maritime industry. In the shipping sector, merchant fleet...
Advancing Decarbonization With Enterprise-Grade Connectivity
The merchant maritime shipping industry powers trade and is the backbone of the global economy. Approximately 80-90% of...
Accelerating Digitization and Optimizing Operations in Maritime
With more than 90% of traded goods transported via merchant vessels, the merchant maritime industry is an integral part of the inc...
Furthering Digital Transformation With Reliable Satellite Connectivity
The pace of digital transformation in the maritime industry continues to accelerate. Fleet owners and operators have embraced tech...
Powering the Connectivity Needs of Today’s Digital Offshore Oil Rigs
Surges in oil prices and energy demand has led to dramatically increased investments in offshore drilling. Building ocean-based oi...