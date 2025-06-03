Intelsat

Data-driven applications and connected devices are driving the demand for maritime connectivity. From synchronizing global fleets with onshore operations to delivering tools to enhance crew and passenger loyalty, Intelsat provides maritime communications services that keeps ships connected – no matter where or when.

Low-Earth Orbit Networks Meet Maritime’s Growing Connectivity Demands

Published Jun 3, 2025 9:02 PM by Intelsat

&nbsp; The global maritime industry faces a range of challenges highlighted by global trade uncertainties, geopolitical threats...

Amidst Seafarer Shortage, Multi-orbit Connectivity is Key for Recruiting

Published May 6, 2025 8:06 PM by Intelsat

&nbsp; Labor shortages remain rampant across many segments of the maritime industry. In the shipping sector, merchant fleet...

Advancing Decarbonization With Enterprise-Grade Connectivity

Published May 8, 2024 12:27 PM by Intelsat

&nbsp; The merchant maritime shipping industry powers trade and is the backbone of the global economy. Approximately 80-90% of...

Accelerating Digitization and Optimizing Operations in Maritime

Published Oct 9, 2023 11:22 PM by Intelsat

With more than 90% of traded goods transported via merchant vessels, the merchant maritime industry is an integral part of the inc...

Furthering Digital Transformation With Reliable Satellite Connectivity

Published May 15, 2023 12:42 PM by Intelsat

The pace of digital transformation in the maritime industry continues to accelerate. Fleet owners and operators have embraced tech...

Powering the Connectivity Needs of Today’s Digital Offshore Oil Rigs

Published May 1, 2023 5:08 PM by Intelsat

Surges in oil prices and energy demand has led to dramatically increased investments in offshore drilling. Building ocean-based oi...

