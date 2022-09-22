Informall BG
Informall BG is a consulting and private equity firm. We aim to make local investment climates healthier to secure investment risks for us and our clients, who are investors in transport industries, media, trade and production. Along with comprehensive container research in the Black Sea countries, the Analytical Department of Informall BG offers all types of analysis and forecasts for export and import cargo flows across Ukraine.
Study: Russia's Black Sea Container Traffic is Down, But Not By Much
Informall BG, an Odesa-based cargo analytical and consulting firm, has studied a key Russian container port on the Black Sea to id...
More News Stories