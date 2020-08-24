Hugh O'Mahony

PR Director

Hugh O'Mahony is director of public relations for JLA Media, a consultancy serving the global maritime and energy industries. With over 25 years of experience as a technical journalist in the global maritime, offshore, ports and cargo handling fields, he was formerly editor of The Naval Architect and technical editor at Lloyd's List, where he also spent time working on the news desk.

