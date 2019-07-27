Captain Henk Hensen

The Road Towards Autonomous Ship Handling with Tugs

Published Jul 27, 2019 9:30 PM by Captain Henk Hensen

Posted in: Tugs & Salvage

Are autonomous tugs feasible? A good question, but let us first make clear what autonomous vessels are, because the term autonomou...

The Future of Tugs in a Changing World

Published Jul 13, 2019 7:36 PM by Captain Henk Hensen

Posted in: Tugs & Salvage

Currently several means of transport and workboats are undergoing accelerated development towards automation and automated movemen...

Ship Escorting - A Changing Mission

Published May 12, 2019 6:19 PM by Captain Henk Hensen

Posted in: Tugs & Salvage

Ships are escorted in several ports around the world, for instance in the U.S., Europe, Australia and Japan. Escorting can be carr...

Tugs: Consider Training Needs and Training Tools

Published Apr 24, 2019 11:02 PM by Captain Henk Hensen

Posted in: Ports

Training in tug operations is even harder needed than before; the time of a simple conventional 500 or 1,000hp tug is completely p...

Towing Equipment with the Crucial Link

Published Apr 21, 2019 8:42 PM by Captain Henk Hensen

Posted in: Tugs & Salvage

The tug&rsquo;s towing equipment is the crucial link between tug and ship for transferring the forces generated by the tug to the...

Tug Assistance: Be Aware of the Risks

Published Apr 13, 2019 9:57 PM by Captain Henk Hensen

Posted in: Tugs & Salvage

Tugs rendering assistance are operating in close proximity to a ship. If the ship has speed on, it may include risks for the tug,...

More News Stories