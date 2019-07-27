Captain Henk Hensen
The Road Towards Autonomous Ship Handling with Tugs
Are autonomous tugs feasible? A good question, but let us first make clear what autonomous vessels are, because the term autonomou...
The Future of Tugs in a Changing World
Currently several means of transport and workboats are undergoing accelerated development towards automation and automated movemen...
Ship Escorting - A Changing Mission
Ships are escorted in several ports around the world, for instance in the U.S., Europe, Australia and Japan. Escorting can be carr...
Tugs: Consider Training Needs and Training Tools
Training in tug operations is even harder needed than before; the time of a simple conventional 500 or 1,000hp tug is completely p...
Towing Equipment with the Crucial Link
The tug’s towing equipment is the crucial link between tug and ship for transferring the forces generated by the tug to the...
Tug Assistance: Be Aware of the Risks
Tugs rendering assistance are operating in close proximity to a ship. If the ship has speed on, it may include risks for the tug,...