Haifeng Wang
Haifeng Wang
Haifeng Wang is a senior policy analyst with the marine division of the International Council on Clean Transportation. He holds a Phd in marine science and policy from the University of Delaware and maintains his own blog dedicated to energy and finance at https://lookbackatchina.wordpress.com/
Great Minds Think Alike, That's the Problem
The spectacular collapse of oil prices in the past nine months has generated much buzz and fanfare (see chart below). Investo...
Yesterday No More
The news coming out of the People’s Congress, that concluded last week in Beijing, sent mixed signals to the international m...