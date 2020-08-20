Grady Hurley

Grady Hurley is a partner in and leader of the maritime litigation and arbitration team and co-chair of the Energy, Environmental & Natural Resources Industry Team at Jones Walker LLP in New Orleans. Since 1979, he has focused on maritime, oilfield, and energy litigation. [email protected]/www.joneswalker.com . 

Op-Ed: 5th Circuit Should Look Closely at Rig Worker vs. Seaman Status

Published Aug 20, 2020 6:18 PM by Grady Hurley

Posted in: Government

The question of &ldquo;When is a Rig Worker a Seaman Under The Law?&rdquo; was recently discussed in the context of Sanchez v. Sma...

NOAA jack up rig

When is a Rig Worker a Seaman Under the Law?

Published Aug 10, 2020 4:11 PM by Grady Hurley

Posted in: Government

Historically, the Jones Act provides remedies to &ldquo;seamen,&rdquo; those workers more or less permanently assigned to vessels...

COVID-19 and the Shipowner's Legal Obligations

Published Apr 7, 2020 5:04 PM by Grady Hurley

Posted in: Shipping

COVID-19 is a disease transmitted by respiratory droplets that spread during social interactions or when sharing close quarters wi...

