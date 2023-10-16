GenFlat
GenFlat is the answer to the $20 billion empty container repositioning problem. The GenFlat Container is engineered to be a substitute for the standard Marine Container. Built from mild steel and Corten, GenFlat exceeds current strength and rigidity standards. Once four GenFlat containers are stacked and locked together, they can be lifted as a single unit, ready for multi-modal transport.
GenFlat Answers the $20B Empty Container Repositioning Problem
GenFlat Marine Containers are the future of shipping containers. Recently recognized by Transport and Logistics Middle East as the...
