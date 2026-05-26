Moore & Van Allen PLLC attorney Gary English, a former U.S. Navy Surface Warfare Officer, focuses his practice on admiralty, maritime, and cross-border commercial matters. He represents global clients in all facades of international shipping and the international multi-modal transportation sectors. In addition to his 20 years with the Navy, he served for a decade as an in-house maritime attorney for Maersk Line, Limited. Samuel Person is an associate on Moore & Van Allen's Litigation team. In addition to commercial litigation, he focuses his practice on transportation, infrastructure and logistics matters, working to develop practical solutions that address clients’ legal and business needs. Additionally, Samuel has experience defending motor carrier clients in high-risk cases involving death and catastrophic injury and advises motor carriers on risk management.