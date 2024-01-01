Gary C. Kessler

Gary C. Kessler, Ph.D., CISSP is a principal consultant at Fathom5 and on the advisory board at Cydome. He is a cybersecurity and digital forensics consultant and educator. More information can be found at https://garykessler.net.

AI, Cybersecurity, and the Maritime Transportation System

Published Jan 1, 2024 3:18 PM by Gary C. Kessler

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; I feel it in my fingers / I feel it in my toes AI&#39;s all around me / And so the feeling grows (with apologies t...

cybersecurity

Cybersecurity as a Team Sport: Resiliency, Agility and Cooperation

Published May 10, 2022 6:06 PM by Gary C. Kessler

Posted in: Business

You can&#39;t seem to go anywhere these days without hearing the mantra, &quot;Cybersecurity is a team sport.&quot; Maybe because...

ningbo

Information Security, the MTS of the Future, and the New Convergence

Published Apr 19, 2022 5:02 PM by Gary C. Kessler

Posted in: Shipping

The industrial revolution started in the late-1700s with the introduction of mechanical processes, and the use of water and steam-...

Cybersecurity and the "Return on Negligence"

Published Oct 12, 2018 11:20 AM by Gary C. Kessler

Posted in: Maritime

In a recently released Fairplay/BIMCO/ABS maritime industry survey,&nbsp;nearly half of the 237 respondents reported that their co...

Web Site Security for Seaports and Shipping Lines

Published Nov 8, 2017 8:21 PM by Gary C. Kessler

Posted in: Maritime

All of us use the Web and have typed in the now-familiar http:// prior to the address of a Web site. And most of us don&#39;t thin...

